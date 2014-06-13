This edible zen garden really rocks

This edible zen garden looks good enough to eat

We have featured some mouthwatering examples of edible typography in the past, with designers turning to their tastebuds for their latest projects. Using all of your senses can often produce some of the most creative and unique projects. This edible zen garden is one such example of a brilliant and tasty execution.

Japanese designer and creator Tomonori Saito explained, "In cities today, people do not have the luxury of gazing at gardens." So, he took it upon himself to create not only a stunningly beautiful mini garden for all you city dwellers but a tasty treat to boot.

The rocks are made from black sesame, with the sand made out of a sprinkling of sugar. Sit back, relax and enjoy some meditating loveliness with this gorgeous edible zen garden.

