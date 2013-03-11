Eat your words! 10 mouthwatering examples of edible typography

Font lovers and foodies are increasingly combining the two skills to create exciting and innovative edible typography. Here are some delicious examples of lettering made ready to devour. We hope they inspire your own typography efforts...

Read all our typography-related posts here

This beautiful poster based around baked type was designed and produced by the talented Anne Garforth, a multi-discplinary designer working and living in East London, whose clients include Saatchi & Saatchi, Converse and Deutshe Bank.

Gourmet is a typeface Lauren Nicholehom designed during her sophomore year of college. Inspired by the proportions of the Roman capitals, it's intended for use in restaurants, bakeries, and food packaging.

There are hundreds of ways in which we can cook up edible type. For those with a sweet tooth, here's a fun and colourful example of gelatin type produced by Mi-Inspira Collective.

Sometimes the simplest ideas are just as beautiful and communicative. Here's a good example: Rebecca Chew’s prints onto chewing gum for the cover of Esquire magazine.

Crumbs! An original take on the ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ phenomenon, these simple baked cookies combine to form a super-cute composition.

A more concept driven approach from talented photographer Massiomo Gammacurta. We absolutely love this lollipop created in the shape of the Louis Vuitton insignia.

Surrounded by its contextual components, here's a more natural, home-baked approach to edible typography. This playful and experimental type was baked up by Swedish photographer Fabian Björnstjerna.

Russian designer Alexander Eliseev crafted pre-cooked food into type for this poster created as part of a student project for the British Higher School of Art and Design in Moscow.

For this tasty typeface, Karen Cantú from Mexico used a mechanical system to re-create the range of letters onto different food types.

This fun and colourful poster by Samuel Mensah-Bonsu combines primary coloured candies to mouth-watering effect.

Liked this? Read these!

Have you seen a great example of edible typography? Share it with the community in the comments!