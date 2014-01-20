Famous movie quotes transformed into charts

Click the image to see a larger version

Some of the best movies over the past few decades have also produced some of the best quotes. With characters spouting the kind of sentences that have been remembered for years and years, you can instantly recognise the movie it's derived from.

Here, Dr Nathan Ya of Flowing Data decided to celebrate all things iconic, with this chart of famous movie quotes - see it in full here. FlowingData explores how statisticians, designers, data scientists, and others use analysis, visualization, and exploration to understand data and ourselves and this project showcases the fun side of statistics.

"In celebration of their 100-year anniversary, the American Film Institute selected the 100 most memorable quotes from American cinema, and a few years ago, for kicks and giggles, I put the first eight quotes into chart form. I planned to chartify all 100, but I got distracted," he explains.

