Flipped posters reveal an upside-down treat

An elephant becomes a beautiful swan in these brilliant poster designs for Jeep

There's no strict guide to poster design but if it's unique, creative and beautiful then you'll be onto a winner. Advertising campaigns are hugely important and the poster design is often the most important aspect, as it'll be seen by thousands of potential customers.

These poster designs for car giant Jeep are so brilliantly inventive, you'll be hard pressed to tear your eyes away. Similar to ambigrams, the posters look just as good upside-down as they do the right way up; an elephant becomes a swan and a giraffe becomes a cute penguin.

With a material-like canvas and making the most of the tag line 'see whatever you want to see,' these posters are the ultimate example when it comes to clever advertising campaigns. They'd certainly stop us in our tracks.

