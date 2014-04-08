Font of the day: Comic Neue

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Comic Neue by Craig Rozynski

If you're looking for a fun, light hearted font but simply can't bring yourself to use Comic Sans, then Comic Neue, a make-over of the infamous font, may be just the solution.

Released yesterday by Australian designer Craig Rozynski, Comic Neue's arrival has already caused quite a stir in the design world, with it leading to Comic Sans trending on Twitter and the original font's designer Vincent Connare, commenting that the design "should be more casual."

Rozynski comments on his design: "Comic Sans wasn’t designed to be the world’s most ubiquitous casual typeface. Comic Neue aspires to be the casual script choice for everyone including the typographically savvy.

"The squashed, wonky, and weird glyphs of Comic Sans have been beaten into shape while maintaining the honesty that made Comic Sans so popular. It's perfect as a display face, for marking up comments, and writing passive aggressive office memos."

Comic Neue is available to download for free for a limited time only.

