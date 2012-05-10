Fotolia Ten: free PSD file from digital artist Neopen today

Fotolia said in a press statement:

"Fotolia's Ten Collection introduces its 6th digital artist Neopen in the series bringing together the best of digital art, graphic resources and education. This project allows image enthusiasts to fine tune their knowledge and skills with the help of free access to the source files of the world’s top digital artist.

"Once again you will get instant access to over 100 files and see how each individual graphic component plays a part in creating the final image. You will not only have access to the file in its entirety, you will also be able to view the ‘making of’ video of each featured artist.

"Don’t miss the opportunity to discover Fotolia’s Ten Collection and download your Neopen PSD for free for 24 hours on the 10th of May.