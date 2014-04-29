Google homepage gets a bold new look in this design concept

This redesign uses familiar Google tropes but in a bold new way

Many have attempted to redesign various aspects of Google including Google fonts and Google Chrome logo, with one designer even redesigning Monopoly for the Google era. Here, we witness the redesign of Google's homepage from a whole host of designers.

The Letter Society is a collaborative and challenge-based design blog, which is comprised of eight members that submit their solutions to the current project every three weeks. This latest project tackles the Google homepage and some of them are really rather impressive.

This design from Erik sees colour take centre stage. "I wanted to bring Google’s color palette forward and create a vibrant, larger-than-life presence for the search function," he explains. There are more redesigns featured on the site, so be sure to check them all out!

