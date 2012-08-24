Help shape the future of design

The Global Design Forum is a brand new one-day event, which aims to discuss issues affecting the design industry - and “set the global design agenda and inspire positive new directions for the sector.”

Organised by the London Design Festival, the Global Design Forum will include keynotes, panel discussions and debates featuring design luminaries such as Thomas Heatherwick, Richard Seymour, Tom Dixon, Yves Behar and Paul Priestman. Plus Google’s director of new projects, Dr. Astro Teller. But this is no one-way street:

Mini manifestos

“The Forum will turn the tables on traditional one-way conference models by giving individual delegates the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to the discussions. We will gather these ideas from our speakers and delegates in order to formulate mini manifestos that will inform the themes of future Global Design Forum events,” the event website says.

The Global Design Forum takes place at the Central St. Martins’ campus in King's Cross, London on Tuesday 18 September 2012. Individual delegate tickets are available for £300 + £60 VAT. The event is sponsored by Coutts and Google+ and is supported by UK Trade & Investment.

To find out more about the event, see Sir John Sorrell's introductory video below: