Image of the day: Create Britain by Creativepool

Create Britain is demanding the creative industry receives the recognition it deserves, while calling on the government to increase investment into the sector.

The initiative officially launches at BAFTA on the 28 March, bringing together industry experts including Rory Sutherland and Marc Lewis to discuss current and future issues affecting the creative industries.

The project is the brainchild of Creativepool, and is backed by Ogilvy Mather, School of Communication Arts, Talenthouse and Shaun Clarkson (Shaun Clarkson ID, Channel 4’s Four Rooms, Inspiring Interns, the Marketing Store, and Clerkenwell Design Week).

“The talent that we’re seeing amongst creatives in the UK is phenomenal," Creativepool founder and director Michael Tomes says. "The UK has the potential to be the creative capital of the world but this is being seriously undermined by a lack of investment and a lack of recognition for the value that these incredibly talented individuals bring to the UK.

"The creative industry is one of the few sectors experiencing growth and our Create Britain initiative is a call to action for the Government to really get behind the sector so it can realise its full potential as a serious driver of jobs and economic growth.”

“This is a truly national campaign, and so far," Creativepool marketing director Andrew Greenhalgh says, "the response from creative businesses, brands and opinion leaders has been overwhelming.

"The industry is literally crying out for support. It needs investment. It needs promoting. And it needs the combined efforts of government, businesses and brands to make that happen. The creative industries are the lifeblood of any economy – the very idea that they could be cut from our education programmes is preposterous. They must never be neglected.”