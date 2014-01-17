Infographic captures the essence of Scorsese's latest flick

With Oscars nominations recently released, all talk has suddenly turned to movies. One such film that has received a nod or two is Martin Scorsese's latest blockbuster 'The Wolf of Wall Street' starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Released in the UK on 17 January, designer Tom Muller created this infographic for Universal Pictures International.

"I once again teamed up with regular collaborators Glass Eye, and together we created the Run With The Wolf campaign," he explains. "The centrepiece of the campaign is the Run With The Wolf infographic, which takes you along with Jordan Belfort’s story - from his arrival in Wall Street to the formation of Stratton-Oakmont and beyond.

"With Glass Eye coordinating with UPI and gathering all the data, I was in charge of designing the infographic, adapting the films strong yellow and black film branding into a dynamically flowing piece, combining photographic material and graphics to tell a (visually) compelling story."

