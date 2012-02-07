Inspiration Gallery - 07 February

I do like it when a particular day's collection of things gets accidentally dominated by a particular colour combination. It doesn't happen that often, but today definitely leans towards a fetching combo of purple and orange, which I rather like. Sadly, after David Carson's unexpected contribution yesterday, there's a bit of a lack of design legends today, but there's always tomorrow. If you're Milton Glaser, why not join in? Indeed; via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Axel Pfaender - Noby Noby Boy Screenprint



James Thornton - Just My Type



J-Scott - A Dash of That - via Sara



Angelika Kural - Can't Haunt Me - via Ewelina Kural



Leon Tyler - The Terrors of the Deep



James Oconnell - Zero Fat Pure Muscle



Pocket Design - Moss



Mathew Lucas - Hollywood



Kieron Cropper - Untitled



Scott Pollard - Wood Army