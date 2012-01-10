Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 10 January

Ten more brilliant bits of design as suggested by you and assembled by Jim McCauley

Thinking of submitting something for the inspiration gallery? Great! Can I make one little request, though? Can you make sure your image is at least 615 pixels wide? That way everything fits nice and neatly and my obsessive compulsive side is placated. Thanks! You know how to submit something, don't you? That's right, just send a link via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Gizem Vural - Winter Theme

AJ Dimarucot - Nike Sportswear background illustrations

Mike Harrison - Sink

AllaKinda - Waste Composting Campaign - via Sara

Josip Kelava - Heroes and Villains

Project Arthur - Element

Dawn Gardner - Untitled

Kev Munday - A-Z

Haroshi - HUF x Haroshi x DLX

Craig McLachlan - The Kite

