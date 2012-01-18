Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 18 January

By () Graphic design  

Pump up the design inspiration with our latest ten specimens, as submitted via Twitter

I never go into these galleries with a theme in mind - that way madness lies, I suspect - but sometimes a bit of a theme suggests itself in a pleasing, synchronistic kind of way. Today there's a bit of a reinterpretation vibe, with two film posters and a clever rendering of Kafka's Metamorphosis; not enough for me to declare today Reinterpretation Wednesday, but a nice coincidence. What'll we have tomorrow? Something of yours? Go on, send it in - via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Toby Triumph - Self Portrait

Toby Triumph - Self Portrait

Yuki 7 - Looks That Kill - via Oliver Sin

Peter Main - Howl's Moving Castle poster

Peter Main - Howl's Moving Castle poster

Mateusz Napieralski - Cave Painting

Mateusz Napieralski - Cave Painting

Dave Williams - Back To The Future posters

Dave Williams - Back To The Future posters

Matus Bence - Leave Or Dive

Matus Bence - Leave Or Dive - via ubomr Bercel

Kyle Dettman - Seaport

Ric Gravina - The Metamorphosis Conventional

Ric Gravina - The Metamorphosis Conventional

The Wild Mix - Urband

The Wild Mix - Urband

Ahmed Taouti - Heart Calligraphy

Ahmed Taouti - Heart Calligraphy

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles