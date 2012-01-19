Inspiration Gallery - 19 January

There's been a slight delay in finishing off today's gallery thanks to a YouTube embed that simply refused to play ball. I never have these problems with Vimeo. Anyway, rather than embed it below, I'll just have to link you straight to Arise by Vmess. As always, if you think you can do better then kindly do so; via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.
Ian Caulkett - Are You One of Us?
Thrift and Thistle - Meander Font
Graham Pilling - Buy More Records
Hendrik Zuidhoek - Nare Dingen
Steffen Knoesgaard - Where Did The Night Go
Philipp Zurmhle and Rubens LP - Evolution
Virtual Republic - Great Emotions - via Andy Martin
Simon Pertz - Revolt! - via Augustin De Bie