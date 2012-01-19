Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 19 January

By () Graphic design  

It's time for your daily dose of design inspiration - here comes Jim McCauley to sort you right out

There's been a slight delay in finishing off today's gallery thanks to a YouTube embed that simply refused to play ball. I never have these problems with Vimeo. Anyway, rather than embed it below, I'll just have to link you straight to Arise by Vmess. As always, if you think you can do better then kindly do so; via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Ian Caulkett - Are You One of Us?

Ian Caulkett - Are You One of Us?

Thrift and Thistle - Meander Font

Thrift and Thistle - Meander Font

Graham Pilling - Buy More Records

Graham Pilling - Buy More Records

Hendrik Zuidhoek - Nare Dingen

Hendrik Zuidhoek - Nare Dingen

Steffen Knoesgaard - Where Did The Night Go

Philipp Zurmhle and Rubens LP - Evolution

Philipp Zurmhle and Rubens LP - Evolution

Virtual Republic - Great Emotions - via Andy Martin

Rob Ives - Surly Jack

Rob Ives - Surly Jack

Simon Pertz - Revolt! - via Augustin De Bie

Danielle Mudd - Untitled

Danielle Mudd - Untitled

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles