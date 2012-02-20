Inspiration Gallery - 20 February

I had something excellent lined up for the gallery, but maddeningly it's not quite ready yet. Never mind; plenty of video for you today and quite the abundance of green. Not so keen? Suggest something better for tomorrow, then; via Twitter, or just click and paste.

Kayleigh Webster - Catch - via ShowcaseCA

Moist Creation - Even When It's Hot - via Jan Luts

James Mellers - A Clockwork Orange poster

Kevin Dart & Stphane Codel - A Year of Sun With Mr. Persol - via Ben O'Brien

Neil Hanvey - The Mountains Are Calling

Animade - Animade Lernz: Walk - via Andy Martin

Claire Kearns - The Woman in Green

Marius Plerud - Ventetidens Gullalder

Neal Coghlan - Tasty Visuals - via Sara

Tiptoe Collective - The Queen of Hoxton