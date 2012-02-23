Inspiration Gallery - 23 February

Got a thing to go to in a minute, so no time for the full introduction experience, alas. Enjoy today's gallery and, of course, let me know if you've seen something better that we can use tomorrow. As ever, via Twitter, or just click and paste.
Maxime Francout - Herman Miller
Harriet Seed - The Drew Millward Olympic Pattern - via Matt Taylor
Thom Lambert - Ubiquity Records
Sebastin Andaur - Beyond The Frame
Tind - Alexandra Stamopoulou / Business Cards
Vincent Lammers - Five Second Project: Autumn - via Sara
Tim McDonagh - Port Magazine: Fear
Sam Steele - Birdeatsbaby: Feast of Hammers