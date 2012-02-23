Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 23 February

By () Graphic design  

Jim McCauley's lined up another ten specimens of excellent design for you. Why not have a look at them?

Got a thing to go to in a minute, so no time for the full introduction experience, alas. Enjoy today's gallery and, of course, let me know if you've seen something better that we can use tomorrow. As ever, via Twitter, or just click and paste.

Maxime Francout - Herman Miller

Maxime Francout - Herman Miller

Harriet Seed - The Drew Millward Olympic Pattern

Harriet Seed - The Drew Millward Olympic Pattern - via Matt Taylor

Zara Picken - Director's Cut

Zara Picken - Director's Cut

Thom Lambert - Ubiquity Records

Thom Lambert - Ubiquity Records

Sebastin Andaur - Beyond The Frame

Sebastin Andaur - Beyond The Frame

Tind - Alexandra Stamopoulou / Business Cards

Tind - Alexandra Stamopoulou / Business Cards

Vincent Lammers - Five Second Project: Autumn - via Sara

Tim McDonagh - Port Magazine: Fear

Tim McDonagh - Port Magazine: Fear

Sam Steele - Birdeatsbaby: Feast of Hammers

Sam Steele - Birdeatsbaby: Feast of Hammers

Miss Led - D & Me

Miss Led - D & Me

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles