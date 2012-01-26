Inspiration Gallery - 26 January

We're always trying to think up ways to promote exciting design. This is one of them, and we're experimenting with another as well. Follow ShowcaseCA on Twitter if you want to receive regular alerts about hot new designers, curated by Becca Allen. Enjoy! Oh, and here's totay's gallery. Keep sending stuff for future editions - via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

John Malta - Urban Chaos - via Dan Moat



Bryan Gallacher - Visit Amsterdam



Oliver Sin and Steve Bridgers - Glasgow 2014



Sidecar - 22 Peaclara - via Jack Walden



A.Prez - OpernHaus



Mario Brito - I Will Listen To Your Pain



Tilly - The Guardian: What's Your Exit Strategy?



Duane Dalton - Untitled



Wilmer Murillo - Krooglium



Abigail Daker - Trafalgar Square Line Drawing