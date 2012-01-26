Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 26 January

By () Graphic design  

It's time for another ten pieces of magnificent design - Jim McCauley's here to put them all in a nice neat pile

We're always trying to think up ways to promote exciting design. This is one of them, and we're experimenting with another as well. Follow ShowcaseCA on Twitter if you want to receive regular alerts about hot new designers, curated by Becca Allen. Enjoy! Oh, and here's totay's gallery. Keep sending stuff for future editions - via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

John Malta - Urban Chaos

John Malta - Urban Chaos - via Dan Moat

Bryan Gallacher - Visit Amsterdam

Bryan Gallacher - Visit Amsterdam

Oliver Sin and Steve Bridgers - Glasgow 2014

Oliver Sin and Steve Bridgers - Glasgow 2014

Sidecar - 22 Peaclara

Sidecar - 22 Peaclara - via Jack Walden

A.Prez - OpernHaus

A.Prez - OpernHaus

Mario Brito - I Will Listen To Your Pain

Mario Brito - I Will Listen To Your Pain

Tilly - The Guardian: What's Your Exit Strategy?

Tilly - The Guardian: What's Your Exit Strategy?

Duane Dalton - Untitled

Duane Dalton - Untitled

Wilmer Murillo - Krooglium

Wilmer Murillo - Krooglium

Abigail Daker - Trafalgar Square Line Drawing

Abigail Daker - Trafalgar Square Line Drawing

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles