Inspirational new website design from No Guts No Glory

The brilliant No Guts No Glory has a new online home – and, unsurprisingly for a collective that includes creatives such as Becca Allen, Philip Harris and Owen Gent, it's pretty nifty.

The NGNG team specialises in everything from organic, screen-printed limited edition T-Shirts, to prints and books, to magazines and zines, and its new website design was a long time in the making. But it was worth the wait.

"We’re pretty overwhelmed to have come this far," NGNG'S Nathan Blaker said, "and to have the website finally finished. It means that we now have a beautiful platform to properly champion the bunch of fantastic and talented individuals that surround the project and help it to grow."

Hayley Marchant added: "The NGNG network has grown so much and we’re hoping that, through the powers of cross-promotion, we can all help each other and spread the word of No Guts No Glory and the creative folk we work with."

See No Guts No Glory website for yourself at ngngdesign.com, and a selection of its output below.