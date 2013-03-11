Introducing the all-new Computer Arts

The magazine has been rebranded and every section has been reinvented to bring you more inspiration, more insight and more analysis than ever before.

You can check out our special preview edition on Issuu.

7 DAYS TO GO: On Tuesday 12th March, we brought you a sneak preview of the brand new Culture section. Watch this space for more!

6 DAYS TO GO: On Wednesday 13th March, we brought you a sneak preview of the brand new Showcase section. Watch this space for more!

5 DAYS TO GO: On Thursday 14th March, we brought you a sneak preview of the brand new Insight section. Watch this space for more!

4 DAYS TO GO: On Friday 15th March, we brought you a sneak preview of the brand new Projects section. Watch this space for more!

3 DAYS TO GO: On Saturday 16th March, we brought you a sneak preview of one of our new designer profiles. Watch this space for more!

2 DAYS TO GO: On Sunday 17th March, we brought you a sneak preview of our new ident and Designer Series videos. Watch this space for more!

1 DAY TO GO: On Monday 18th March, we brought you a sneak preview of the cover of our redesign issue. It's your last chance to subscribe to guarantee it in print!

Exclusive subscription offer!

To celebrate our exciting new look we’re bringing early birds the chance to subscribe at our best-ever price of three issues for £5 (UK readers) and three issues for $10 (US and Canadian readers), but you’ve got to be quick if you want to receive the redesign issue as part of your subscription – the deadline is Monday 18 March.

Click here to take advantage of this great offer today and guarantee your copy of the redesign issue:

UK readers: 3 issues for £5

US and Canadian readers: 3 issues for $10

Everyone else: Subscription offers here

Over the next seven days we’ll be counting down to this deadline by bringing you a sneak peek of a different piece of content each day – make sure you check back regularly.