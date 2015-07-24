The 50 top design graduates of 2015

This New Talent issue is packed with must-read articles and advice

Computer Arts issue 243 is on sale today – and it's not to be missed. Whether you're looking to hire or be inspired, this 'New Talent' issue is an essential read for designers and studio heads this month. Plus it comes with a FREE digital copy of CA's best-selling 100-page Design Career Handbook.

Fresh from compiling the magazine's biggest ever UK graduate show coverage, the Computer Arts team have distilled their findings of the very best new design and illustration talent into a special extended report. Find out, first, who's going to set the creative industry on fire – and how you can hire or collaborate with them.

Discover the science a successful creative team

Also this month, a seven-page feature uncovers the science of a successful creative team, including how to be a better boss and deal with a bad boss; and world-class branding firm johnson banks exclusively reveals its logo design secrets.

Plus: if you're about to start an internship this summer (or you're going to have interns at your studio), discover how to get more from the experience in this month's Need To Know, which is packed full of expert tips and pro advice.

Stunning special finishes

This month's showcase reveals the freshest new design work

What's more, there's a print-based treat in store with the cover of issue 243. Last week Computer Arts announced the winner of a special CA/D&AD New Blood brief to design the cover of the New Talent special. Glasgow Clyde College graduate Julia Frances was commissioned to create her submission, and her striking illustration has been embellished with all manner of special finishes.

A transparent diffuser foil sits alongside a satin silver foil, emboss, spot UV and there's even a hint of glitter varnish...

Also inside CA issue 243

Revealed: the very best new design graduates of 2015 to hire and be inspired by

Johnson Banks presents: logo design secrets

Get more from your internship

Design a retro animation: how Trunk created a lo-fi video game vibe in it saltiest music video for Blur

The science of a successful creative team: how to be a better boss / deal with bad boss

5 tips for animating a kids' TV show

All the best new design, illustration and motion graphics work

Plus: a free e-copy of The Design Studio Handbook - 100 pages of expert tips and pro advice for carving a successful career in design, whether you're just starting out, climbing the career ladder or looking to switch disciplines.

Behind the scenes on designing an identity for a Barcelona-based hotel