Computer Arts Presents: The Design Career Handbook

The digital landscape has long been transforming the ‘traditional’ design career path. Throw in tighter budgets, smaller studios and a more competitive job market than ever before, and 2013 really does seem to be a tough time to be a designer. The good news is, there are opportunities out there: you just need to know how to find them.



So how can you get ahead? Are there any tricks for landing your dream job, or bigger design projects? And what are the secrets for negotiating a better salary?

Definitive guide

The Design Career Handbook is your definitive guide to making your mark in the design industry.



Whether you’re just starting out, climbing the career ladder or looking to switch creative disciplines entirely, this special issue from the makers of Computer Arts bring you all the expert advice, tips and guidance you need to get your next big break and carve a successful career in design – and it’s on sale now (see below for details).

Highlights include:

Graduate strategy: how to get the edge over the competition, from writing a winning resume and making yourself more employable to boosting your job search with social media and more.

The Computer Arts’ guide to nailing every interview, from what to wear and how to prepare, to what the hiring manager is really asking. Plus: what your questions say about you.

Expert advice for landing your dream job.

How to propel your design career to the next level: pro tips for getting promoted, being selected for bigger projects, boosting your reputation and beating stress.

Top tips, tricks and techniques for surviving your first month in management.

Supercharge your salary: find out how to earn more money as a designer.

Time for a change? How to successfully reinvent your creative career by repackaging your skills and experience the right way.

