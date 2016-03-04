Craft the perfect portfolio in a day with the new Computer Arts

Topics

Revamp your online portfolio in just 12 hours and win more work with CA issue 251.

It's easy to neglect your portfolio. Whether it's work deadlines, freelance, friends or family, there's always something more pressing.

But for designers and illustrators, a fresh online presence is essential if you want to progress – and for students graduating this summer, it's crucial to have a portfolio site ready for prospective clients and employers.

That's why Computer Arts is issuing a call to arms to busy creatives at all levels with its latest issue, 251: give your portfolio some love this month.

On sale now, the new issue features an extensive, step-by-step guide to revamping your online portfolio in just 12 hours. From golden rules to making sure your site is mobile-ready, there's top advice on everything you need to create a killer online portfolio.

Also inside the issue, find out why illustration is back in demand in such a big way in this month's special report. Discover which talented illustrators are leading the new wave, and how to use this momentum to take your own design and illustration work into new territory.

Meanwhile, the founders of prolific Singapore-based studio Foreign Policy throw open its doors and explain how to start a design agency overseas; discover why less isn't always more when it comes to branding; and find out why your emails could be losing you clients - as well as how to turn it around.

Also inside CA issue 251

  • Behind the scenes on ANTI's stunning visual denote for Oslo's skyline
  • Democratising design: Firebelly's Dawn Hancock argues the case for crowdsourcing for the public good
  • How Malika Favre put a fresh spin on travel brochures
  • Discover San Francisco's best creative hotspots
  • How to invest in a high-end studio printer
  • Music explains how to balance local and national client work
  • All the hottest new design, illustration and motion graphics work
  • And much more

Save up to 54% on Computer Arts

Great news: you can save up to 54% on the world's leading graphic design and illustration magazine with a subscription. Simply head over to MyFavouriteMagazines and choose between a print, digital or – for the best value – a special bundle subscription to Computer Arts.

