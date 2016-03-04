Craft the perfect portfolio in a day with the new Computer Arts

Computer Arts issue 251 is on sale now

It's easy to neglect your portfolio. Whether it's work deadlines, freelance, friends or family, there's always something more pressing.

But for designers and illustrators, a fresh online presence is essential if you want to progress – and for students graduating this summer, it's crucial to have a portfolio site ready for prospective clients and employers.

That's why Computer Arts is issuing a call to arms to busy creatives at all levels with its latest issue, 251: give your portfolio some love this month.

On sale now, the new issue features an extensive, step-by-step guide to revamping your online portfolio in just 12 hours. From golden rules to making sure your site is mobile-ready, there's top advice on everything you need to create a killer online portfolio.

Harness the next wave of illustration

Also inside the issue, find out why illustration is back in demand in such a big way in this month's special report. Discover which talented illustrators are leading the new wave, and how to use this momentum to take your own design and illustration work into new territory.

Meanwhile, the founders of prolific Singapore-based studio Foreign Policy throw open its doors and explain how to start a design agency overseas; discover why less isn't always more when it comes to branding; and find out why your emails could be losing you clients - as well as how to turn it around.

Also inside CA issue 251

See the month's freshest new design work

Behind the scenes on ANTI's stunning visual denote for Oslo's skyline

Democratising design: Firebelly's Dawn Hancock argues the case for crowdsourcing for the public good

How Malika Favre put a fresh spin on travel brochures

Discover San Francisco's best creative hotspots

How to invest in a high-end studio printer

Music explains how to balance local and national client work

All the hottest new design, illustration and motion graphics work

And much more

