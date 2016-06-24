Get the junior designer survival guide with the new CA

Whether you start as an intern or are lucky enough to bag a full- time entry-level job, getting your foot in the door of an agency as a junior designer is a well-trodden path into the creative industries.
That's why the new issue of Computer Arts, 255, is packed with all the practical advice you need to land that all-important first job, as well as how to impress and climb through the studio ranks once you've done so.
It's a topic also touched on in this month's video documentary, in which Shoreditch-based branding agency SomeOne opens its doors. There, interns and juniors alike are given a baptism of fire, and are better designers for it.
As well as sharing tricks for surviving a baptism of fire, SomeOne reveals how to build a coherent brand world, five ingredients of a killer idea and more in issue 255.
Elsewhere in the issue, Adrian Shaughnessy investigates designers' enduring passion for the craft of book design – including an inspiring showcase of standout examples – and discusses how to engage readers with in print in the online age.
Plus: find out how to nail your next interview and win your dream job, with CA's guide to interview techniques.
Also inside CA issue 255
- Six leading designers reveal the biggest mistakes they made in their first jobs and explain how to avoid them
- Illustrate for new markets: how Janine Rewell applied her creative talents to a South Korean shopping mall
- Create a killer title sequence: behind the scenes on this year's stunning OFFF titles
- How Dutch artist Levi van Veluw is exploiting the depth and drama of a darkness blacker than black
- Glug's Ian Hambleton and Malin Persson explain why they need you to help grow the meet-up
- DesignStudio's James Hurst reveals how to avoid succumbing to brand backlash
- How freelance designer Stephen Kelleher used a life-threatening illness as a springboard into a new field: self-portraiture
- All the best new graphic design, illustration and motion graphics work
- And much, much more
