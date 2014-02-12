Kinetic door design is straight out of a sci-fi movie

We've seen plenty of redesigns of everyday objects but the door is not necessarily something you'd think to tackle. Seemingly, there's nothing to really alter about its shape or execution - that is, until Austrian artist Klemens Torggler got his hands on the project.
Called the 'Evolution Door', the four-panel aperture opens and closes elegantly as though it's made from much more fragile material. Roggler himself calls it a 'flip panel door' and whilst this is only a prototype, it's enough to get any futuristic fans in a flurry.
He's also created a steel door with a rod system, that is just as impressive. Looking like it's arrived straight out of a sci-fi movie - could this design be the future of doorways?
[via Business Insider]
Liked this? Read these!
- Useful and inspiring flyer templates
- The best 3D movies coming in 2014
- Discover what's next for Augmented Reality
What do you think of this door design? Let us know in the comments box below!