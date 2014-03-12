Kyoorius and D&AD launch new design awards in India

D&AD (Design and Art Direction), the global association which celebrates, inspires and nurtures creative excellence, has partnered with Kyoorius, a not-for-profit organization set up by Transasia Fine Papers, for the annual Kyoorius Awards in India.

And, this year, the awards programme has been expanded to include the Kyoorius Advertising Awards, alongside the existing Design and Student components.

Unlike any other advertising awards ceremony in India, there will be no winning tier structure of gold or silver, with only the best receiving the prestigious Blue Elephant award. These awards also differ from many others by feeding entry fees back into the industry, funding Kyoorius FYIdays, an initiative aimed at stimulating creative professionals

The Advertising Awards are scheduled to be held in late May 2014. Call for entries open 20 March and close on 21 April 2014. For more information, visit the Kyoorius Awards website.