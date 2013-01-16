London event asks why trend is "a dirty word"?

Moving away from traditional, speaker-led events, Crowd Talks aims to encourage discussions between its panelist and the audience.

The first event, which takes place Monday 21 January in London, focuses on trends – specifically trend awareness in design, and why trend has become "a dirty word."

Crowd Talks Trends: why is trend a dirty word in design?

One of the speakers is Caroline Till from FranklinTill, the creative consultancy which compiles the trend reports for Computer Arts' sister publication Computer Arts Collection. Not to be missed.

Other speakers include Varoom editor John O'Reilly, Michael Sloboda from Trendlist.org, with illustrator Roderick Mills compering the evening.

Tickets cost £3. Doors open at 6:30pm, with discussions running 7-9:30pm. The event takes place at the Book Club, 100-106 Leonard Street, Shoreditch, London, EC2A 4RH.