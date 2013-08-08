Make your mark in the design industry

It’s tough to be a designer in 2013: budgets are tighter, studios are smaller and the job market is more competitive than ever before. The digital landscape, too, is fast transforming the ‘traditional’ career path.

So how can you get ahead? Are there any tricks for landing your dream job, or bigger design projects? And what are the secrets for negotiating a better salary?

The Design Career Handbook is your definitive guide to making your mark in the design industry.

Whether you’re just starting out, climbing the career ladder or looking to switch creative disciplines entirely, this special issue from the makers of Computer Arts bring you all the expert advice, tips and guidance you need to get your next big break and carve a successful career in design – and it’s on sale now.

The Design Career Handbook

Inside The Design Career Handbook…

1. Kick-start your career

Give yourself an edge over the competition: design a winning graduate resume, make yourself more employable, boost your job search with social media and much more.

2. Land your dream job

From where to look for the right opportunity and how to utilise word-of-mouth to perfecting your CV, what to wear and nailing those awkward interview questions, chapter two is packed with pro advice for winning your dream job.

3. Studio survival

Irritating habits, an inappropriate tweet after a few ‘quiet’ post-work drinks, that embarrasing email – awkward office situations can occur at any time. Safely navigate any tricky situations with the top tips in chapter three.

4. Grow your design career

Propel your career to the next level with expert advice on everything from how to get promoted and be selected for bigger projects, to boosting your reputation, surviving your first month in management and much more.

5. Earn more money

Master the fine art of negotiation with the tips contained in chapter five. Plus: the most in-demand skills that you need, and how to increase your earning power.

6. Changing direction

Time for a change? Successfully reinvent your creative career by repackaging your skills and experience the right way.

7. Essential resources

All the books, services and online resources you need to get ahead in design, plus the best jobs boards for sourcing your dream job.

