Master mash-up pattern fills

In this tutorial I'm going to show you some interesting ways of using Illustrator's Pattern swatches.

Pattern and texture fills are a great way to add depth and style to landscapes, characters - or anything you like.

My work tends to feature a lot of geometric shapes and is usually very neat and tidy, which can sometimes lead to flat images. Using pattern fills can be a great way to bring these images to life, and by using a mixture of vector and traditional paint techniques we can create some really interesting patterns that offer a new dimension to illustrations.

For this tutorial you're going to need some paints and some card or paper in addition to Illustrator and Photoshop. So get down your local art supplier!

