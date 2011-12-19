Music puts illustrators centre stage

The creatives at Music came up with illustrator showcase concept as a solution to a rather unusual problem: its meeting room - variously known as The Fish Tank, The Crystal Maze and the Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull - has two walls entirely made of glass:

"We installed Damien Hirst’s Vitrine around 12 months ago and, much to everyone’s amusement, found that people found it quite an obstacle to enter.

"In a not too dissimilar fashion to supermarket doors the world over, people either walked straight into the glass, or mimicked Spider-man as they mimed their palms over it until the embarrassing eventuality of falling through the pane that gave way (more commonly known as the door)."

The Fish Tank Brief - And What's In It For You

So Music is asking illustrators to submit work it can use to decorates The Fish Tank's walls with. Each successful work will installed and displayed on The Fish Tank for 2-8 weeks, with the project lasting 12 months in total. In return, Music is hoping to offer:

Coverage on The Fish Tank website

A short film and photography of each illustration

A blog post about your work

A book featuring your work

Framed editions of the commissions

Workships inside the Fish Tank run by professional illustrators

Free publicity on blogs, in magazines and other media channels

The biggest benefit though could be getting your work seen seen by Music's creatives and the clients who visit the Music studio, possibly leading to paid commissions: "If you’re there, who knows what will happen," Music says.

The brief, of course, centres on creating of a visual interpretation of a music track, but there's a lot more to it than that: it will also have to contain a visualisation of the space and how your illustration will work with it. You'll also need to submit a written synopsis of your proposal, explaining how you will produce it. It should be accompanied by an MP3 of the track you're intrepreting too.

To find out more see Music's fun and funny The Fish Tank website and / or read The Fish Tank Brief [PDF link].