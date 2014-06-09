New platform aims to make it easier to create a charitable campaign

Cause.works aims to help creatives put their talent to charitable use

When something awful happens in the world, you might be looking for a way to help. That's where Cause.works comes in. It's a project that aims to create an open-source platform for the creation and implementation of cause campaigns and product-based charity.

"Prompted by the recent catastrophic floods in Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia we started an initiative called Cause.works that will create an online platform for the creation of DIY cause campaigns," one of the founders, Ivorin Vrkaš explains.

"The first phase is a set of tests thought actual campaigns, first of which is Balkan Floods - a series of products that will be collected and sold through an online shop and travelling auction." Take a look at their first collection below and be sure to check out the site for more info.

