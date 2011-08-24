Noma Bar at London Design Festival

As part of London Design Festival 2011, Israeli-born, London-based illustrator Noma Bar will be exhibiting some of his stunningly simple negative-space masterpieces at Outline Editions gallery in Soho.

Taking pride of place will be his brand new interactive installation, Cut It Out: a specially commissioned art-making machine that could be straight out of Heath Robinson's sketchbook. Visitors can feed paper, rubber and other materials into the mouth of a giant dog to produce their own cut-out Noma Bar images to take away, which will then be signed and number as part of a limited-edition series.

Cut It Out runs from 17th-30th September 2011 at Outline Editions, 94 Berwick Street, London. New work from Anthony Burrill, Kate Moross, Beyond the Valley and Klaus Haapaniemi will also be on display in a separate section of the gallery.

See more in issue 192 of Computer Arts magazine, on sale now.