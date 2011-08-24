Topics

Noma Bar at London Design Festival

By () Graphic design  

Master of negative space Noma Bar will be exhibiting at Outline Editions in September as part of the London Design Festival

As part of London Design Festival 2011, Israeli-born, London-based illustrator Noma Bar will be exhibiting some of his stunningly simple negative-space masterpieces at Outline Editions gallery in Soho.

Taking pride of place will be his brand new interactive installation, Cut It Out: a specially commissioned art-making machine that could be straight out of Heath Robinson's sketchbook. Visitors can feed paper, rubber and other materials into the mouth of a giant dog to produce their own cut-out Noma Bar images to take away, which will then be signed and number as part of a limited-edition series.

Cut It Out runs from 17th-30th September 2011 at Outline Editions, 94 Berwick Street, London. New work from Anthony Burrill, Kate Moross, Beyond the Valley and Klaus Haapaniemi will also be on display in a separate section of the gallery.

See more in issue 192 of Computer Arts magazine, on sale now.

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles