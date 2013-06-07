OFFF 2013: Hungry Castle

Computer Arts: Tell us a bit about Hungry Castle…

Dave Glass: Hungry Castle makes public art for planet earth. We call it ‘Cool Shit’. We’re a Barcelona-based collaborative featuring me (Australia) and Kill Cooper (parts unknown). We also sell Cool Shit merch on the side.

CA: How would you describe your style?

DG: Our style is Cool Shit. Our goal is to make things of cultural impact. Big things that people talk about, interact with and find funny. We begin with ideas and we’re inspired by internet pop culture. Whether you think the final result is cool or just shit, at least it won’t be ‘meh’.

CA: Do you always wear yellow?

DG: Always, except from 9:30 ‘til 10 on Sunday nights. Hey, it worked for Devo. Or maybe it didn’t?!

CA: If you had to pick one project that best represents Hungry Castle, what would it be and why?

DG: Lionel Richie’s Head because it’s big, it’s playful and it’s Cool Shit. The project goal is to make a giant inflatable sculpture of Lionel Richie’s Head. Participants will individually enter Lionel Richie's Head and answer a ringing phone. Once they pick it up they will hear Lionel's voice singing, "Hello, is it me you're looking for?"

CA: That seems suitably random for Bestival, we’ll keep an eye out for it in September. What's the biggest idea you've worked on recently?

DG: It doesn’t get any bigger than Lionel Richie’s Head. We started this ambitious and frankly odd public art project almost a year ago. Bestival are now officially behind our new campaign to make this madness happen. We truly believe this is an interactive installation that people are going to love. That’s why we’re determined to bring it to them.

You can back the project here: www.kickstarter.com/projects/daveglass/lionel-richies-head-bestival-2013

CA: You guys "sell concepts and cool to corporate sponsors, creative agencies, music festivals" and more. How do you stay cool?

DG: We gatecrash the cool kids’ parties, get them slightly drunk and convince them to collaborate with us on one of our mad projects. I think the hipsters call it ‘leveraging’, but I’m not a hipster so actually I don’t know!

CA: What can we expect from your talk at OFFF?

DG: Dancing. Mostly dancing.

CA: Who are you most looking forward to seeing, and why?

DG: Brosmind. They’re like our brothers from another mother – a much more talented mother. Hey, what you just say ‘bout my mother?!

CA: Tell us something we don't know!

DG: You know those black bits in bananas? They’re actually tarantulas' eggs.

Hungry Castle Cool Shit tees