This perspective-shifting illusion-packed music video will blow your mind

OK Go hit the nail on the head once again in their brilliant new music video

Chicago-bred band OK Go are known for creating some of the most incredible music videos of all time. From their viral 'Here It Goes Again' video, which saw the band dancing on treadmills in one take, to their dog-based 'White Knuckles' offering; the brilliant stop-motion video for 'End Love' and finally, their car-made instrument for the 'Needing/Getting' video, they've been pioneers of the artfrom.

This latest video sees visual storytellers SpecialGuest create an incredible collection of trompe l'oeil illusions in real-time. Directed by co-founder Aaron Duffy, it's his working belief that viewers are not puppets that need to be pulled at the strings; they should be "given a chance to shock themselves with the static built up by the friction in their own head".

Experimenting with both concept and technique are central to his process, as is collaboration. It's no surprise then, that directing alongside OK Go lead singer Damian Kulash Jr. and Bob Partington for this project sees the video producing an incredibly unique and jaw-dropping visual.

Find out more about the project over on the OK Go website.

Have you seen an extra-inspiring music video? Let us know in the comments box below!