Phone Arts: Designing with the iPhone

These intriguing abstract designs have all been created entirely on an iPhone or iPad touch, as part of the online collaborative Phone Arts project.

The brainchild of graphic design students Daniel Littlewood and Guillaume Hugon, contributors are invited to submit compositions exploring how the smartphones can create graphic illustrations and designs. The basic technology currently available has given many a retro, web 1.0 feel.

Seeing as iPhones these days can do almost everything bar brush your teeth for you, it'll be interesting to see how they continue to contributute to the world of visual design as technology evolves.