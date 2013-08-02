Computer Arts: Photography edition out now!

Want to read intelligent, in-depth articles about design, get insight from leading creatives and go behind-the-scenes of real-world design projects? Computer Arts Collection is a six-part annual series of 200-page issues, available in both print and digital formats, dealing with the six core topics of graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.

Part five of volume two, focusing on photography, has just been released and is available to buy now in both print and digital formats. Highlights include:

Our regular guest-edited studio project comes courtesy of FACTORY311. The project sees the up and coming studio, which draws its influences from biker gangs, street style and rock stars, launch a fashion line and create striking marketing imagery and a video commercial - both at the same time. The studio also recorded exclusive video diaries chronicling the entire project.

An unmissable 20-page trend report looking at the latest movements to shape the photography scene, produced exclusively by leading forecasting agency FranklinTill.

Olivia Triggs, director of London creative agency Breed, looks at how multidisciplinary skills have become increasingly in-demand, and how photographers have branched out into other disciplines to complement their imagery skills, and we also look at the convergence of stills and motion as video capture becomes a standard feature on more and more SLRs.

New York music photographer Timothy Saccenti lets us into his studio to drink Swedish coffee and discuss the inclusion of narrative in photographic projects.

Creatives reveal all about the past year's most inspiring photographic projects, including A redesign for renowned photography magazine Aperture and the creation of icebergs in a freezer to advertise Bosch products.

