Sagmeister and Walsh join forces (NSFW)

In an email that stopped the whole of the Computer Arts office in its tracks this afternoon, Sagmeister Inc. made the announcement that the studio has renamed and relaunched as Sagmeister & Walsh. Jessica and Stefan certainly weren't lying when they state that 'We will do anything for design' with the email featuring full-length, fully-naked portraits of the pair - although Stefan opted to leave his socks on.

Stefan Sagmeister certainly needs no introduction, and Jessica Walsh should also be a household name to readers of Computer Arts having created two covers for the magazine - as well as ranking number one in our 2009 'New Stars of Design' issue.

Stefan and Jessica also walk through their entire creative process on the studio's rebrand of EDP in the Branding edition of Computer Arts Collection.

We wish them and the studio all the best for the future, and look forward to receiving more eye-catching emails.

You never know: we might rethink how we do our headshots in the magazine.

Jessica Walsh's striking cover for issue 191 of Computer Arts.