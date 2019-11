Shillington College, who partnered with us on this year's Graduate Showcase, has released a Design Reference app for iPhone.

The app, which is naturally aimed at students, provides advice on design basics such as alignment, contrast and repetition; shortcut keys for InDesign, Photoshop and Illustrator; a guide to file formats and extensions; a very handy paper size reference and a lot more.

It's free to download from the App Store now. Go here to get it.