Step away from the screen with this adventure for designers

Take part in a Miscellaneous Adventures Woodland Workshop and get creative outdoors

As a designer, you can often get stuck inside, behind a screen and battling with your new ideas well into the early morning hours. Working as a freelancer, you might not give yourself the breaks you need or you might have a nightmare client that is causing you all kinds of stress.

And that's where Miscellaneous Adventures comes in. Set up by illustrator Andrew Groves, it's a place where design and illustration meet traditional craft and outdoor skills. Creating beautiful bespoke items from trees using the traditional forestry techniques, the aim is to inspire creativity and encourage people to step away from the screen.

Their workshops will allow you to master the most important woodland tools; the ace, knife, crook knife and saw. You'll get together with like-minded creative people and create your own Miscellaneous Adventures wooden utensil, whilst improving your adventuring skills. Taking place in private woodland in West Sussex, your creative juices will be flowing in no time.

Photography: Miscellaneous Adventures and Calum Creasey

What do you do to get away from your screen? Let us know in the comments box below!