Stock images worth bidding for?

Pocketstock says its making the move because "tens of millions of stock photo credits go unused and expire every year," says Russell Glenister, Pocketstock's CEO. "Buyers are forced to purchase more credits than they need, get hooked into the addictive bad habit of buying these credits, and have no say at all on pricing."

Pocketstock is also taking the unusual step of enabling users of its service to negotiate with it on the purchase price of images:

"With bidder, a stock photo buyer simply selects an image, bids and buys at a newly agreed price, Pocketstock said in a press release. "At Pocketstock all prices are negotiable, bidder ends fixed pricing and eliminates photo credits in one move. bidder puts the stock photo buyer in control."