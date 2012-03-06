Welcome back to the Gallery

You know how sometimes you move house and completely forget about a box of stuff that you then find in the loft six months later and wonder how the hell you managed without it? Well...



Eagle-eyed visitors will have already spotted a new addition to the navigation at the top of the site, but in case you haven't, we've brought back the Gallery section from our old site. Featuring six years of the Exposure section of the magazine, it's a proper design goldmine, featuring work from loads of fantastic designers and illustrators, that we were idiots to overlook when we redesigned the site. Yes, idiots.



It's taken a bit of time to sort out; we had the old galleries saved but decided to build a new gallery format to show things off nicely, and then we had to go through it and check that everything was dated properly, and then having ascertain that everything wasn't dated properly we had to go through again and do lots and lots of renaming. It's been fun, but it's been well worth the effort.



Over the next few weeks we'll be bringing the gallery up to date and then keeping it stocked with the contents of Exposure on a monthly basis. Plus, of course, there'll still be our Inspiration galleries in the blog.



Basically, if you want to look at a lot of amazing images, this is the place to be. Tell your friends!