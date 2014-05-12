Wes Anderson's latest movie in a flat design style

We think Wes Anderson would love this flat design project

Love it or hate it, there are some examples of flat design that actually work. When flat design is done right, it can look wonderful and this latest project does exactly that. Movie buffs and hipsters will rejoice as Barcelona based designer Lorena G transforms Wes Anderson's latest movie into a flat design wonder.

This tribute to The Grand Budapest Hotel sees Lorena G depict some of the film's most iconic props as beautiful flat design offerings. Including character's hats, cute little cakes and the building itself, it's the perfect homage to the director and his gorgeous aesthetics.

Take a look at some of the creations below and be sure to check out Lorena G's Behance page to see the rest of her illustrations. This is certainly a project to raise a smile and garner some wonderfully beauitful flat design inspiration.

See more designs from this project over on Behance.

What do you make of flat design? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!