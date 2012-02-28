Who are you? art competition

If you're a young creative looking to get your art seen, this could be just the opportunity. The Arts University College at Bournemouth is running a special competition for artists aged 16 to 18 and the prize is to have your work supersized and displayed on a 48-sheet billboard at sites around the UK.

You can enter as a group, or as an individual, and must demonstrate your talent by creating an image that answers the simple question: 'Who are you?' The closing date for entries is 9 March, and already some interesting pieces have been arriving at the compo HQ. To enter go visit the competition's Facebook page.

"We have received some great entries that really encapsulate the individual as a teenager in society today alongside some very creative entries that have really made us take a second look and question the meaning behind the artwork," says Simon Pride of the AUCB. "We are looking forward to receiving more entries up until the deadline."

The competition is being run along with JCDecaux, the largest outdoor advertising media owner in the UK. It was pitched to the company by the University College - which has a great reputation in arts tuition - and they've agreed to display the winning work at 50 locations around the country. Industry judges will whittle down the entries to a shortlist, and then Facebook users will be able to vote on the winning designs in March.

The exposure winners will get could prove to be a massive boost if they want to get into the creative industries. "It will be a unique piece to add to their portfolio should they wish to apply for a creative higher education course, or indeed it can even set them aside from other interview candidates when starting their careers. The billboards will also be seen by people from across the country – so there is also the possibility that they will get noticed and headhunted based on the billboards that advertise them, so really, the possibilities are endless," adds Pride.