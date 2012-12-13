Win a Wacom Inkling digital sketch pen!

The Wacom Inkling comprises three parts: a wireless digital receiver you attach to the edge of the paper or sketchbook you’re drawing on; a protective case that also doubles as the Inkling’s storage unit and charger; and a matching ballpoint pen with wireless tip that captures your pen strokes.

The pen offers up to 1,024 levels of sensitivity so can easily detect how hard it is being pressed down on the paper. You can even use the Wacom Inkling to create layers in the digital file while sketching.

Wacom Inkling contents

When you’ve finished drawing, all you have to do is connect the Wacom Inkling wireless receiver to a USB port on your Mac or PC and then transfer, edit, delete and add or remove layers to your sketches using the supplied Inkling Sketch Manager software.

You can also import them into Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator CS6 (both 32-bit and 64-bit versions), Autodesk Sketchbook Pro 6 or save them as vector and bitmap files.

