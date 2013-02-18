Is this the world's best after school club?

After. School. Club. Quite possibly the three most terrifying words in the English language when you're eleven. Or even when you're 35.

Luckily damp prefabs, despotic teachers and kids high on Panda Pops won't be on the agenda when you turn up to HfG University of Art and Design in March. Why? because its second-ever After School Club (aka ASC II) promises to be really rather good. How? Let us count the ways:

The After School Club is taking place in the aforementioned prestigious HfG University in the German city of Offenbach, famous for being the European centre of typography; Antony Burrill, Antoine et Manuel, Kate Moross, Node Berlin - Oslo and The Rodina will be giving lectures and running workshops aimed at helping you become an even better designer. This year they're being joined by newcomers Marc Kremers and New Tendency. For three evenings, HfG will open a walk-in tattoo parlour with artist Stefan Marx - making it easily better than scratching someone's name in your arm with a fountain pen during breaktime. There'll also be an After School Club dance on the last night. HfG's After School Club II is completely and utterly free.

After School Club II poster

There are a few downsides too unfortunately. Although you're unlikely to have your head flushed down the loo at any point, you will have to apply for your place at ASC II by Saturday 23 February 2013 to stand a chance of securing a place.

You'll also pay a modest fee for food (€10 per day), working materials (€20 per day) and accommodation (not disclosed). Plus transport / flights, etc. Numbers for the one day conference, which takes place during the event are also strictly limited to 150.

It goes without saying that you'll also have to be availble for the actual event if you do get a place: HfG's After School Club II takes place between Monday 18 and Saturday 23 March.

To find out more about the event, watch the Vimeo video below: