You'll be amazed at these larger-than-life interactive billboards

There are some must-see examples of billboard advertising out there that use some of the most engaging and imaginative means to catch the eye of passer-bys. This latest interactive project from Voyages takes street art and billboards to a whole new level.

"What would be your reaction if you could assist to a live Opera in the streets orchestrated by a 700kg (1,500lb) silicon mouth?" Voyages asked. "On 8-9 April, Voyages-sncf.com and TBWA\Paris created a surprising sight in the streets of Paris by inviting the pedestrians to be closest they've even been to their passions."

There's no denying that these billboard designs would certainly attract a crowd, with the interactive aspect giving us more of an insight into the future of the advertising world. Will all billboards soon become as inventive and interactive as this?

Head on over to Voyages to find out more about their services.

What do you think of these billboard designs? Let us know in the comments box below!