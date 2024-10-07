Ikea’s poignant new ads are a powerful call to action

The campaign helps flood victims in Thailand.

IKEA Thailand flood ads
(Image credit: IKEA Thailand)

Ikea has released a series of poignant ads, raising awareness of the recent catastrophic floods in northern Thailand. A sharp contrast to the highly polished and playful showrooms featured in its typical ads, the flood-ruined homes are a striking visual that aims to raise awareness through its candid and powerful imagery.

As a globally recognised brand, it's great to see Ikea taking a step away from its typical lighthearted billboard advertising to illuminate an important cause. The campaign is much more than empty visuals, as the Swedish brand is teaming up with the Mirror Foundation to encourage donations and restore some normality to victims.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

