This baffling optical illusion makes me question if I'm seeing straight

News
By
published

And we're still not sure why it happens.

We love a good optical illusion here at Creative Bloq, and this has to be one of the best. It's a classic illusion that was first written about way back in 1861, and it continues to baffle people today.

The Hering Illusion comprises a two parallel lines over a radial background. The parallel lines (red in the example below) appear to bow outwards... but do they really?

Image 1 of 2
An optical illusion called the Hering Illusion
Click right to see the illusion without the radial lines(Image credit: Fibonacci, CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED, via Wikimedia Commons )

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles