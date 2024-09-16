This mesmerising optical illusion art is messing with my brain

We love a good optical illusion here at Creative Bloq, and even more so when it's a piece of interactive digital art. We've seen checker board optical illusions and even optical illusion make up, but one artist has created a piece of op art that we can interact with and manipulate ourselves.
A post shared by Juan Pinkus (@juanpinkus)
A photo posted by on
The online artwork Elastic Grid was created by the Argentine designer and programmer Juan Pinkus and it's seriously entrancing. The user can interact with the black-and-white pattern by clicking on different points and scrolling with the mouse or trackpad. This allows the user to manipulate the grid of of black and white rectilinear shapes to stretch and distort it, creating sometimes unexpected and results. Play around with it too long, and you might be seeing the moving pattern in your sleep.
Juan works from Espinosa Studios in Buenos Aires and has collaborated on projects with the city's Museum of Latin American Art (MALBA). He also taught web design at the Universidad Torcuato Di Tella.
For more optical illusion goodness, see the artist who plays with proportion and composition in stunning optical illusion photos.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.