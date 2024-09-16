This mesmerising optical illusion art is messing with my brain

We love a good optical illusion here at Creative Bloq, and even more so when it's a piece of interactive digital art. We've seen checker board optical illusions and even optical illusion make up, but one artist has created a piece of op art that we can interact with and manipulate ourselves.

The online artwork Elastic Grid was created by the Argentine designer and programmer Juan Pinkus and it's seriously entrancing. The user can interact with the black-and-white pattern by clicking on different points and scrolling with the mouse or trackpad. This allows the user to manipulate the grid of of black and white rectilinear shapes to stretch and distort it, creating sometimes unexpected and results. Play around with it too long, and you might be seeing the moving pattern in your sleep.

Juan works from Espinosa Studios in Buenos Aires and has collaborated on projects with the city's Museum of Latin American Art (MALBA). He also taught web design at the Universidad Torcuato Di Tella.

