5 beautifully chilling illustrations to celebrate Stephen King

Stand by Me by Sam Gilbey

From today, the Hero Complex Gallery in LA will resemble the perfect nightmare; hosting multiple artworks in tribute to American horror author Stephen King.

Artists from all over the world have contributed to the King for A Day exhibition, including illustrator Sam Gilbey. "I thought it would be interesting to go for something different, and tackle Rob Reiner’s Stand By Me for this show," Gilbey comments on his website. "It's based on Stephen King's novella The Body, but apart from anything else it's a film I have a real soft spot for."

Carried Away

Multi-disciplinary designer Andy Hau also submitted a piece, opting to interpret one of King's classic supernatural horror novels. "I chose to produce a print based on Carrie because it was one of the first Stephen King books that I read at school," he comments. "And I think we can all relate to Carrie's crushing sense of isolation and desperation, especially during our teenage years, when all you want to do it fit in.

"Rereading the book as an adult, you just want to tell Carrie - yes, being covered in pig’s blood is unbearably embarrassing now, but in about 10 years time, it's going to be a hilarious story to tell your friends so let's not overreact - hence the title of my piece: Carried Away.

King for a Day opens tonight at 7pm, with a portion of all proceeds benefiting the author's charity of choice, The Haven Foundation, a non-profit service that serves to benefit freelance creatives of all types who have found themselves unable to work due to disease or accident.

"It's a huge honour to be invited to participate in the King For A Day exhibition and to contribute to such a worthy cause as the Haven Foundation," Hau adds. "As a freelancer, one of the biggest fears is the threat of being unable to work due to the unforeseen, so it's comforting to know that there are charities like the Haven Foundation who can offer support during these times of hardship."

For more information visit the King for a Day Facebook event.

The Shining by Matthew Johnson

IT by JQ Hammer

Pet Semetary by Matthew Johnson

