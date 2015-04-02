Artist reinvents the normal on a quest for new ideas

The Reinvention of Normal is an inspiring look behind the scenes at the craft of Dominic Wilcox, an artist, inventor and designer on a quest for new ideas.

Directed and produced by London-based film-maker Liam Saint-Pierre, the fantastic short film reveals how Wilcox seeks to transform the mundane and ordinary into something unexpected and thought-provoking.

It's an uplifting story, marrying creativity and humor with beautiful cinematography and sound. And throughout, the film is peppered with some of Wilcox's inspired animations from his book, Variations on Normal.

So if you're suffering from creative block – or just fancy a quick splash of inspiration to brighten up your day – check it out now...

Liked this? Try these...